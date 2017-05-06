Tanzania: Rickety Buses Face Total Ban in Dar

THE government will make sure that old and rickety buses are removed from the city roads soon after completing the second and third phases of the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transport (DART).

This was said yesterday in Dodoma by the Deputy Minister in the President's Office, (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Suleiman Jaffo, while responding to a question from Special Seats Member of Parliament (MP), Mwantumu Dau Haji (CCM).

The special seats MP wanted to know the measures taken by the government in ensuring the DRT buses continue to operate even if there is a power outage.

The deputy minister said that the DART agent is well prepared to deal with any power cut situation because they have put in place one generator which is used to supply power in case of an electric emergency.

"The major stops which are supplied by this generator is Kimara, Ubungo, Morocco, Kivukoni, Gerezani and the main depot located at Jangwani," said the deputy minister. He further said that the government through DART has installed back up batteries at all 27 sub-stations so that they can take over supply in case there is any power cut.

Mr Jaffo said that the implementation of the second phase of the rapid transport project is expected to begin soon in Mbagala, while the third phase will go all the way to Gongo la Mboto.

He said that these projects are supposed to begin soon because the government has already acquired funds for its implementation, saying that once they are completed, they will drastically help in reducing traffic congestion.

He said that the government will use the same opportunity to get rid of old buses from the city roads.