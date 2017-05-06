Photo: Daily News

The bus accident crash scene.

MORE than 35 pupils of the Lucky Vincent English Medium Primary School of Kwa-Mrombo in Arusha have been killed in a tragic road accident early in the morning.

Among them 3 teachers and the driver, his assistant and 27 pupils.The accident occurred after their school bus plunged into the Marera gorge in Karatu District.

Early reports as affirmed by the Karatu District Commissioner, Theresia Mahongo, indicate that the Minibus with around 40 people on board, mostly pupils and their teachers, had departed from Arusha City at around 7.00 am going to Karatu Township where the pupils were supposed to participate in inter-school mock examinations with their Tumaini Primary School counterparts of Karatu District.

Later, after the examinations, the pupils planned to have an excursion into the Ngorongoro Crater.

However, when the bus went past the Rhotia Hill Township, speeding downhill to the road section known as 'Kwa-Karani,' eye witnesses saw the vehicle being catapulted into the air and nose dive into the gorge adjacent to River Marera, in Karatu District. Until when this report was being filed, efforts to remove dead bodies and (possibly) survivors were still going on.

The Police in Arusha Region said they were yet to get the actual figure of dead persons and (if any) survivors. Some of the bodies have already been taken to the Karatu District Designated Lutheran Hospital, and one child survivors with broken limbs has been rushed into the Intensive Care Unity.