6 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Algeria Donates to Flood Victims

By Lionel Depute

Algeria has donated $100 000 towards assisting victims of floods which hit Zimbabwe.

The floods affected mostly low-lying areas like Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North and the southern parts of the country.

Speaking after receiving the donation at his offices in Harare on Thursday, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere pledged to put the money to good use.

"Your Excellency, your generous donation of $100 000 will be used prudently and every effort will be made that it benefits the most needy or the most exposed to danger," he said.

"It will certainly make a huge difference on their recovery path."

Minister Kasukuwere hailed the relationship between Zimbabwe and Algeria that dates back to the days of the liberation struggle.

"Algeria has always been there for Zimbabwe, especially during the liberation struggle," he said.

"You have come at the right time when we are in need of financial support to help our brothers and sisters who were greatly affected (by the floods)."

Algeria's ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nacerdine Sai said the donation was a response to Government's call for assistance.

"As we all know that His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe declared the floods that affected the southern parts of the country a national disaster.

"We are responding to that with what we can help with," he said.

"We thought a financial donation would be of more use to the affected people of Zimbabwe."

Mr Sai said his country was keen to further strengthen ties with Zimbabwe.

