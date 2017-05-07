7 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari to Receive Girls Today

The Presidency confirmed the release, saying the girls would be received in Abuja today by President Muhammadu Buhari.

"The President is pleased to announce that negotiations to release more of the Chibok Girls have borne fruit with the release of 82 more today," a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, read.

"After months of patient negotiations, our security agencies have taken back these abducted girls in exchange for some Boko Haram suspects held by the authorities. The girls are due tomorrow in Abuja to be received by the President.

"The President expressed his deep gratitude to security agencies, the military, the government of Switzerland, the Red Cross, local and international non-governmental organisation for the success of this operation.

"It may be recalled that when the first batch of 21 girls were released in October last year,the President directed the security agencies to continue in earnest until all the Chibok Girls have been released and reunited with their families.

"The President has been receiving full reports from the Director-General of the State Security Services at each stage of the operation."

