Nigeria: Boko Haram Releases Over 80 Abducted Chibok Schoolgirls

Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly released additional 82 girls of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted in April 2014.

On the night of 14-15 April 2014, 276 female students were kidnapped from the Government Secondary School in the town of Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria. Responsibility for the kidnappings was claimed by Boko Haram, a terrorist organization based in northeastern Nigeria. 57 of the schoolgirls managed to escape over the next few months

In May 2016, one of the missing girls, Amina Ali, was found. She claimed that the remaining girls were still there, but that six had died. A second girl was discovered later in the week, but parents have expressed doubts as her name is not among those originally missing. A further 21 girls were freed in October 2016, while another was rescued the next month. Another was found in January 2017.