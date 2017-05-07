6 May 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 82 Chibok Girls Exchanged for Boko Haram Suspects

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tonye Bakare, Online Editor

The Nigerian government late Saturday said the 82 Chibok schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram were exchanged for some suspected members of the terror group held by the authorities.

"Today, 82 more Chibok Girls were released. After lengthy negotiations, our security agencies have taken back these girls, in exchange for some Boko Haram suspects held by the authorities," presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement without being specific on the number of the terrorists freed.

The girls are expected to be received by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Sunday.

The girls were among 276 kidnapped from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno state on April 14, 2014. Fifty-seven of them escaped while being taken away, three others were found or rescued by the military.

21 girls were freed on October 13, 2016, after the Swiss government and international Committee of Red Cross brokered a deal between Boko Haram and the Nigerian government. Though the government denied prisoner swap took place on that occasion, multiple sources, however, insisted that four Boko Haram prisoners were freed in order to secure the release of the girls.

"The four Boko Haram militants were brought to Banki from Maiduguri in a military helicopter from where they were driven to Kumshe in ICRC vehicles," AFP reported quoting local sources.

Shehu had hinted at the possibility of securing the release of about 83 of the remaining girls in October last year. He told Reuters then that the government was already negotiating with a Boko Haram splinter group for the release of more girls.

"These 21 released girls are supposed to be talebearers to tell the Nigerian government that this faction of Boko Haram has 83 more Chibok girls," Shehu told Reuters, adding that, "the faction said it is ready to negotiate if the government is willing to sit down with them."

The Swiss government, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and local and international non-governmental organisations took part in the negotiations that led to the release of the girls, Shehu said.

Nigeria

Govt Has Now Secured Release of 106 Chibok Girls

In keeping faith with its promise, the President Muhammadu Buhari government, saturday, secured the release of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.