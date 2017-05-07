Nigeria: Freed Chibok Schoolgirls to Be Flown to Maiduguri

The 82 Chibok schoolgirls, who regained their freedom today from Boko Haram captivity, are to be flown first to Maiduguri, Borno capital on Sunday, not Abuja.

A reliable Presidency source, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Saturday night, said the liberated girls were currently in Banki, a border town in Borno

The 82 girls were released to international negotiators who have been working in collaboration with the Federal government for their safe return, since they were kidnapped in April 2014.

The girls were released Saturday afternoon.

"The girls are now lodged in the military barracks and will be flown to (the Borno state capital) Maiduguri tomorrow (Sunday)," a military told a news agency. A civilian militia member gave an identical account.

Enoch Mark, a Christian pastor whose two daughters were among those kidnapped, said he was told of the release by the Bring Back Our Girls pressure group and an official in Maiduguri.

He added: "This is good news to us. We have been waiting for this day. We hope the remaining girls will soon be released". - NAN