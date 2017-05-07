7 May 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ogun Pays N1b Compensation to Demolition Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ogun State government has released over N1b as compensation to owners of structures demolished to pave way for road construction in the state.

While presenting cheques to the beneficiaries, Director General, Bureau of Lands and Survey, Mr. Biyi Ismail, said the turnout of the recipients at the Bureau's office in Oke-ilewo, Abeokuta, showed that they were happy with government, saying the compensation was being paid to beneficiaries in Abeokuta, Sango, Ojodu, Ijebu-ode, Mowe, Akute, Oke-aro, and Ofada, among others.

"It is very tough for someone to accept his or her structure being demolished, but I want to thank you all for your understanding. The State government is using this opportunity to compensate those whose houses, shops, workshops or whatever they had were demolished, to give way for infrastructural development," he said.

He assured that the development and expansion of roads would continue in other parts of the state, noting that compensation would also be paid to affected communities in due time.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Elias Ayinde Bameke said the demolition was the sacrifice they had to make for the development of the state. He appreciated the state government for compensating them as promised.

Nigeria

Govt Has Now Secured Release of 106 Chibok Girls

In keeping faith with its promise, the President Muhammadu Buhari government, saturday, secured the release of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.