Nairobi — Former Kathiani Member of Parliament Wavinya Ndeti has prevailed yet again against her opponent Bernard Kiala in the Machakos gubernatorial race for the Wiper Party after winning in a repeat nomination exercise.

The final results put Ndeti ahead with 227,947 votes while Kiala garnered 4,508 votes conducted on Saturday following an order by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

Her victory prepares her for a fierce political contest with the incumbent Governor Alfred Mutua who will defend the seat on his Maendeleo Chap Chap party that has endorsed President Uhuru Kenyatta for a re-election.

Kiala, who already fell out with Mutua, had earlier accused the National Elections Board of rigging his out by giving Ndeti 299,312 votes against his 4,663 in the initial vote.

Kiala said the party hurriedly conducted the primaries on April 30, a day after the order was issued, and did not give him an opportunity to participate in the exercise.

The Deputy Governor also said Ndeti was not a member of Wiper at the time of her nomination but the tribunal ruled she was a valid member.