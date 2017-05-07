Ethiopia: Delegate Briefs Business Organizations On Investment Opportunities

A delegation led by Foreign Affairs State Minister Dr. Akililu Hailemichael held talks with representatives of various organizations on the sidelines of the 27th World Economic Forum on Africa Summit in Durban, South Africa.

The state minister discussed with Dubai Investment Corporation Advisor, Dr. Soon Young Chang on ways to strengthen the corporation's relation with Ethiopia and enhance Dubai based companies' involvement in the country.

Dr. Akililu briefed the advisor about activities Ethiopia has made to attract Foreign Direct Investment and the appealing incentives it has offered for investors.

He advised Dubai- based companies to benefit from Ethiopia's ever-expanding market.

For his part, Dubai Investment Corporation Advisor said that Ethiopia is among countries the corporation eyes for business capitalizing on its enormous investment potentials.

The parties agreed to create strong connection between the Corporation and Ethiopia and bolster the investment inflow._

Similarly, in his discussion with Indian Kaizen Institute representative Dr. Akililu expressed Ethiopia's desire to share the Institute's expertise in change management, institutional reform and capacity building.

Commending Ethiopia's fast economic growth, the representative advised the country to enhance professional's management skill and establish strong institutions equipped with trained manpower.

Similarly, the state minister briefed a representative from German-Africa Business Promoters Group about Ethiopia's trade and investment opportunities and the country's conducive investment_policy.

The representative expressed the group's desire to enhance its business to business relation with Ethiopia and working in trade promotion with Africa in general and Ethiopia in particular._