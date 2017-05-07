7 May 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Choose Best Man to Succeed Me - Aregbesola

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has told people of the state that the major key to the continuation of the milestone developmental programmes and projects of his administration is for them to identify and vote the right candidate to succeed him in 2018.

He disclosed that his political party, All Progressive Congress, in the state will make sure that whoever is to fly the flag of the party in the governorship election is a person that has in-depth understanding of the administration's six point integral action plans philosophy.

According to the Governor, it is a candidate with the grasp of the policies of his administration that is best suited for the job and will continue the ongoing programmes.

He spoke during the popular all night interactive dialogue with the people on Friday night through morning of yesterday.

He said: "When it comes to who will succeed me I always pray to God to provide someone that would be better than me."

He assured that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no has ruled that nobody should aspire yet.

