7 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Symposium Lays Stress On Preserving Cultural Values for Human Dev't

By Henok Tibebu

The fifth annual National Symposium of Debere Markos University of Haddis Alemayehu Institute of Cultural Studies stressed the need for prioritizing preservation of core cultural assets and values to ensure human development.

On the occasion, University president Dr Niguse Mitiku said protecting the unique Ethiopian cultural assets, particularly the long tradition of unity in diversity is vital for various developmental purposes.

He said the University has given due attention for the issue that it has established the Institute and is creating opportunities for the youth to know and understand its culture. In addition,the University is collecting and making copies of ancient Parchment (Brana) books in order to hand over the core values of nation's indigenous civilization and culture to the next generation.

Addressing the symposium, Culture and Tourism Minister Dr. Hirut WoldeMariam said that secret that enabled Ethiopians to live together with diversity is the well developed culture of conflict resolution and peace loving mentality. She added all higher learning institutions must follow suit in preserving nation's unique culture pledging her ministry's support to such endeavors.

Deacon and writer Daniel Kibret, who appeared as motivational speaker, said it is impossible to acquire wisdom or realize development without giving due attention to one's own original culture. Thus, he highlighted policies and strategies of the nation must go in line with the cultural assets of its peoples.

A new collection of Poems written by the late Honorable Dr. Haddis Alemayehu and his Golden Statue was also inaugurated on the occasion. Deliberation on the literary works and other deeds of the famous author, patriot, diplomat and humanitarian Dr Haddis were made at the symposium.

