7 May 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Irate Youths Raze Houses in Rivers

By Kelvin Ebiri

Irate youths in Mgboshimini Community in Rivers State, yesterday razed down buildings and damaged property worth millions of naira following the murder of a chief, Charles Minikwu.

The Guardian gathered that unknown gunmen, Friday night, invaded Orokpor Village in Mgboshimini, Rumueme Community, Obio/Akpor Local Council of the state, where titled chiefs were meeting and shot Minikwu dead.

Even though the motive for the murder is not known, the angry youths believed to be the slain chief's supporters, went on rampage burning down houses. The violence that erupted forced many to abandon their homes as they feared the violence could escalate.

Prior to his assassination, Minikwu's was the secretary of a faction of the community leadership. The community has been entangled in a protracted chieftaincy tussle.

Sources revealed that an attempt on the deceased life, which was blamed on the other of the divide failed last year. Houses torched by the irate youths were said to belong to those on the opposing side of the chieftaincy tussle.

Rivers State Police spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident, said policemen have been deployed to the community to restore peace.

He explained that the police is investigating the matter and would ensure that all those behind the dastardly act are brought to book.

