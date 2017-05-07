Kano — The Kano State government has concluded plans for the take-off of the "Save 1million lives project" which was initiated by the federal government.

The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr Kabir Ibrahim Getso, who spoke at a press briefing said Kano had received its share of $1million allocated to each state by the federal government and that after all the necessary preparations, it would commence work.

He said the program would target six areas which include; maternal, newborn and child health, childhood essential medicines and increasing treatment of important childhood diseases, improving child nutrition, immunization, Malaria control and the elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV.

He added that the implementation frame work and structures have already been set up.

"Government has constituted and inaugurated a multi- sectoral state steering committee which will give overall guidance to the implementation of the program, constitution of the technical committee and the setting up of a secretariat for the program," he said.

He said some of the strategies to be used for successful implementation of the program would include increasing utilization of high impact maternal and child health interventions and providing incentives for both health personnel and mothers. He added that government would partner traditional institutions, civil societies, media and members of the communities in the execution, monitoring and evaluation of the program.