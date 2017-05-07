Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu discussed with UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Nicholas Haysom on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed regional issues of security including peace and stability in South Sudan.

Dr Workneh said Ethiopia has been working in cooperation_with the United Nations and the international community to resolve the crisis in South Sudan and bring peace and stability to the region.

He also reiterated Ethiopia's firm stance on the importance of an all-inclusive peace process for South Sudan including the implementation of the peace agreement already signed between contending parties in that country.

Haysom on his part appreciated Ethiopia's continued effort to bring peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, particularly in South Sudan.

He also underlined the need to strengthen the coordinated effort of UN, IGAD and AU to solve the situation in South Sudan.

The two sides agreed to continue working together to ensure peace and stability in the Horn region, particularly in the world's youngest nation, according to the ministry of foreign affairs.