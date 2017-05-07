THE late CMED board chairman John Lesslie Denn's fiancé says she intends to call doctors who treated the deceased of depression to prove he committed suicide.

Ashton Pillary was addressing Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube last Friday in the ongoing inquest into Denn's death.

Police and forensic experts have told the inquest that he CMED boss was shot dead.

Through her lawyer Dumisani Mtombeni, Pillary insisted that Denn killed himself and that she was the one who found his body in his bedroom on the tragic day last year.

The attending police detail, investigating officer and an expert from CID ballistic and forensic told court that they believe Denn was shot because of the nature of his wound.

Denn's gardener Job Choruma and the housemaid Yvonne Kapakasi also suspect foul play.

However, Pillary through her lawyer described the investigations by the authorities as "useless, adding they established "laymen's findings" which do not assist the probe in any way.

Pillary recently asked the court to pause the inquest to allow her to re-examine the evidence of the housemaid and gardener.

During that particular session, Kapakasi - the maid - then told court that Pillary was under investigation by Denn who suspected that she was cheating on him.

It also emerged that their affair was crumbling and the two were quarrelling over undisclosed issues.

But under cross examination by Pillary on Friday, Choruma told court that she lied that she wasn't present when the mattress on which Denn was found lying was burnt.

The mattress was burnt before Denn's body was removed from the bedroom the day he died. Officers could also not find the cartridge and the head bullet in the room.

Pillary said when the mattress was burnt, she had gone to the mortuary with the body and Choruma said that was not true.

She asked Choruma if she was wrong to burn the mattress to try and assist the police to discover the missing cartridge.

"I did not hear any police officer giving that instruction and when the mattress was burning no police officer was present," replied Choruma.

Pillary asked the maid if it was not correct that when she entered the room where the body was found she immediately screamed.

"That is not true. You took quite some time inside before notifying that there was a problem," replied Choruma.

Pillary also challenged Choruma if it was not true that the ambulance people asked her to remove the gun.

"I did not hear the ambulance people say that, it was your instruction," replied Choruma.

Denn allegedly shot himself in the upper torso in May last year under unclear circumstances. The inquest continues on May 12.