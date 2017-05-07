7 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Arrest 'Kingpin Notorious for Kidnapping Women Riding Flashy Cars'

By Festus Ahon

Delta State Police Command has paraded alleged leader of a five-man kidnapping syndicate, one Mr. Tola Saliu, a 40-year-old former army lance corporal who was said to have specialised in the abduction of women riding flashy cars in Asaba and environs.

Also paraded were 174 other suspects arrested across the state for kidnapping, armed robbery, rape and defilement, fraud, car snatching, murder, cultism and vandalism.

Parading the suspects, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, said the former lance corporal and his gang had been terrorizing Asaba, the state capital.

Decrying the high rate of cultism in the state, the police boss said: "Cultism is one of the issues we have in the state. It has extended from higher institutions of learning to secondary schools, unions and the communities. But we are not resting on our oars to reduce the trend to the barest minimum. We are doing this through advocacy programs."

