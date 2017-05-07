Sudan: Tunisian Ambassador Commends Sudan-Tunisia Relations

Khartoum — Ambassador of Tunisia to Sudan, Emad Al-Rahmouni has lauded relations between Sudan and Tunisia.

He announced in a statement to SUNA, that he has received application from a Tunisian private company of Al-Gadid for Air Transport Services to stage direct flights from Tunis to Khartoum.

He underlined that efforts are underway for reopening offices of Tunisia Airlines in Khartoum to facilitate movement and contact between the two countries.

The Tunisian Ambassador, meanwhile, indicated in an interview with SUNA, which would be published later, to cooperation between Tunisia and Sudan in health field, referring to exchange of visits by officials from private sectors in the two countries.