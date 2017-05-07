7 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 82 Chibok Girls Now in Abuja, Received By Buhari's Chief of Staff

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Chibok schoolgirls get on helicopter..
By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The freed 82 Chibok girls have arrived Abuja, the Nation's capital, the Presidency has said.

A tweet by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina on Sunday said that the girls have been received by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

"82 Chibok girls now in Abuja. Received on behalf of the President at the airport by Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari. Congrats Nigeria", Adesina tweeted.

More on This

82 Freed Chibok Girls Arrive Abuja, to Meet Buhari

The 82 rescued Chibok schoolgirls have arrived Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.