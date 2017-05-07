South Sudan: President Kiir Pleads With Judges to Resume Work

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has appealed to judges to resume work as he awaits recommendations from the committee set up to hear their grievances.

Michel Makuei Lueth, the Minister of Information, said President Kiir needed more time as he is yet to receive and analyse the report from the committee.

Judges in South Sudan went on strike on Tuesday demanding higher salaries, promotions, better working conditions and the resignation of the chief justice, whom they accuse of failing to address their concerns.

However, Mr Makuei said, the committee which was formed to investigate the matter is yet to submit its report to Mr Kiir.

Mr Makuei accused the judges of being impatient even after the president promised to look into their grievances.

"They were told to give themselves time. Give the president time so that he does not act under pressure. They refused," Mr Makuei was quoted saying by a local radio station.

The strike followed failure of talks between the judges and the three-member committee set up last month.

Mr Makuei, a member of the committee, said after the judges' boycott, President Kiir once again sent his plea for more time.

"The president directed us to go back to them with a message; that he is requesting them to lift their strike, continue to work, and give chance to the committee to submit its report and recommendations to him so that he can decide on how best their grievances can be addressed," he said.

The strike comes as economic hardship in South Sudan worsens following years of civil war.