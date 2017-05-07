6 May 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan: President Kiir Pleads With Judges to Resume Work

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Peter Mwayi /Daily Monitor
South Sudan President Salva Kiir (file photo).
By Joseph Oduha

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has appealed to judges to resume work as he awaits recommendations from the committee set up to hear their grievances.

Michel Makuei Lueth, the Minister of Information, said President Kiir needed more time as he is yet to receive and analyse the report from the committee.

Judges in South Sudan went on strike on Tuesday demanding higher salaries, promotions, better working conditions and the resignation of the chief justice, whom they accuse of failing to address their concerns.

However, Mr Makuei said, the committee which was formed to investigate the matter is yet to submit its report to Mr Kiir.

Mr Makuei accused the judges of being impatient even after the president promised to look into their grievances.

"They were told to give themselves time. Give the president time so that he does not act under pressure. They refused," Mr Makuei was quoted saying by a local radio station.

The strike followed failure of talks between the judges and the three-member committee set up last month.

Mr Makuei, a member of the committee, said after the judges' boycott, President Kiir once again sent his plea for more time.

"The president directed us to go back to them with a message; that he is requesting them to lift their strike, continue to work, and give chance to the committee to submit its report and recommendations to him so that he can decide on how best their grievances can be addressed," he said.

The strike comes as economic hardship in South Sudan worsens following years of civil war.

South Sudan

Then They Came for Al Jazeera - South Sudan Press Freedoms Further Deteriorate

The free media is facing ever greater restrictions just when it is needed the most. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.