7 May 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi to Host UN Meeting

By Charles Omondi

The 26th Governing Council of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) opens in Nairobi Monday.

A statement from the Office of the President in Kenya said the meeting will run till Friday.

It will be the first since the UN-Habitat III council gathering in Quito, Ecuador in October, 2016.

Political tone

President Uhuru Kenyatta will attend the meeting.

The theme of the conference is; "Opportunities for the effective implementation of the New Urban Agenda".

The conference is expected to set the political tone and shape the implementation of the New Urban Agenda.

The Governing Council serves as the decision-making body for the UN-Habitat and approves the agency's biennial work programme and budget.

Human settlements

GC is also responsible for setting UN-Habitat's policies by developing and promoting policy objectives, priorities and guidelines on existing and planned programmes of work on human settlements

The council meets biennially and reports to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) through the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

