An afternoon of horrible defending saw AFC Leopards succumb to a 3-0 loss to Gor Mahia in the 81st Mashemeji Derby played on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Ingwe were inferior against their opponents in all departments throughout the match, and their performance caused their angry coach Stewart Hall to utter obscenities in his post-match interview.

Hall said that his team 'failed to control the ball', 'couldn't win headers' and 'couldn't even string passes more than 50 yards ahead'.

"We were terrible. We lost the match in the first 15 minutes. Its like the players were an electronic device and someone took the battery out.

"The players couldn't keep the ball at all. They were just running around like scared rabbits. With that kind of performance, there is nothing your substitutions can do to help the situations. I feel bad for the fans. If I could I would have given all of them their Sh300 back," he said.

Indeed the gulf between the two teams was vast, as Gor were too good for the ragged Ingwe even without being at their best.

K'Ogalo took control with two quick goals within the first 40 minutes, and they never looked back despite Ingwe changing tack in the second half.

The 15-time champions got the goal they deserved in the 18th minute through Meddie Kagere, and George BlackBerry Odhiambo doubled the scores soon after.

Timothy Otieno had the last world of the game in the 83rd minute by which time the blue and white shirts were literary chasing shadows.

The defensive trio of Robinson Kamura, Salim Abdala and Joshua Mawira were overwhelmed and leaked terribly, exposed on several occasions.

Gor were solid in many areas especially in the midfield where Kenneth Muguna and Ernest Wendo churned out dedicated performances.

Kagere opened the scoring in the 18th minute when he received a pass from Otieno which he tucked past the on-rushing Ingwe goalkeeper Ian Otieno and into the empty net.

The home team capitulated further in the 36th minute when Odhiambo put the ball beyond the helpless arms of the Ingwe custodian Otieno after being assisted by Muguna.

The onus to put the icing on the cake fell toTimothy Otieno who struck just seven minutes to the end of regular time from a free kick floated homewards.