Uganda: Introduce Automatic Lease Renewal After Every 49 Years

opinion

The campaign by the Buganda Land Board to give leases to occupants of the land it administers on behalf of the Kabaka has propelled the mailo land system in the forefront in debates on radio talk shows and elsewhere.

The land administered by Buganda Land Board involves estates which prior to 1967, were vested in the Kabaka as an institution in trust for future Kabakas. Under the Official Estates Act, the Kabaka could not sell such land outright.

This principle is not unique to mailo land but it is also applicable to all trust properties. The Official Estates Act, whose principles the Buganda Land Board is trying to uphold, was a government legislation. It is, therefore, surprising that it is the central government, which is now at the forefront of attacking the idea of leases.

To address the fears which have been expressed, the rights of individuals whose interests are affected can be protected by introducing in the lease the option for the lessee to renew the lease, which would guarantee him or her automatic renewal at the end of every 49 years.

People who see mailo land as class-based confuse the type of chiefs who were created under the Buganda 1900 Agreement with the chiefs who ruled Buganda under the Bukumbi Agreement of October 1889 under which the administration in Buganda divided land equally between the Catholics and the Protestants.

According to this agreement in order to preserve equal division of the country the prerogative of appointing chiefs after the rise of Christians to power was invested in the leader of each Christian party.

Under this arrangement, the holder of each chieftainship, which numbered about 600 in all, was accountable to a superior of the other party, which undermined central authority in Buganda. The 1900 Agreement was intended to re-establish central authority and resolve the land issue as it existed then. It is these Christian chiefs who were allocated land under the 1900. The agreement confirmed an existing system and does not create a new class of privileged people as is often claimed.

It is true that a number of problems arose in the wake of the 1900 settlements, especially because customary tenure of land was subsumed in alludial mailo land titles. However, these problems were resolved by the colonial secretary in policy decisions which were communicated to the public through the Uganda Herald of October 15, 1926 and Munno of December 1926. The decisions formed the basis of the Busuulu and Envujjo Law of 1927, which stabilised land matters in the central region until around 1983 when frauds in the land office started to destabilise the land sector.

Although 1,000 chiefs and peasants were supposed to be allocated 8,000 square miles, only 400 people got allocations. Secondly, less than 4,000 square miles were allocated. Thirdly due to deaths and changes in registration systems, only about 10 per cent of land in Buganda have known original owners. The thefts taking place in the land office target land which is still on the MRV system of land registration.

It is interesting to note that mailo land is the same as freehold land, the only difference being that mailo land could only be owned by a non-African with the permission of the Lukiko and the governor (minister). This restriction was removed under the current Land and to that extent, the system was abolished. People who agitate for abolition of mailo land seem to be unaware of this fact. The reintroduction of a sovereign title from which all interests flow, will go a long way in meeting government concerns than the negative tones we hear.

Mr Mulira is a lawyer.

