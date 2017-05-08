8 May 2017

Uganda: Help Government Do Proper Project Evaluation, Museveni Tells Accountants

Photo: Cissy Makumbi/Daily Monitor
President Museveni flags off the Olwiyo-Gulu-Kitgum-Musingo road works at Anaka Town Council (file photo).
By Martin Luther Oketch

Kampala — President Yoweri Museveni has called on professional accountants to help government do proper project evaluation in order to realise positive results in development projects being undertaken.

Proper project evaluation is instrumental in providing key stakeholders with the information needed to guide the project strategy towards achieving set goals and objectives.

This is done by providing early warning of activities and processes that need corrective action, helping empower project partners by creating opportunities for them to reflect critically on the project's direction and decide on improvements.

Addressing the fourth Africa Congress of Accountants conference last week at Speke Resort Munyonyo, the President said: "Record correctly the books of accounts, do proper project evaluation and the country will grow."

Mr Musevei informed the conference that Uganda has identified strategic bottleneck which the government is now dealing with one of them being infrastructure development.

He, however, complained that the accountants never advised him on the strategic bottleneck. "Accountants in this country still operate at the micro level," he said, adding that Ugandans are beginning to wake up because they have identified bottlenecks.

Uganda has about 2,400 professional accountants with 300 in government institutions, to which the President said the accountants should take the lead role of record keepers.

The minister of Finance, Mr Matia Kasaija said accountants are the gate keepers of the finance. "I, therefore, call upon the accountants to continue acting in the public interest by having ethical conduct," he said.

On agenda 2063, African Union Commission former chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, in her key note speech, said: "The agenda 2063 is a 50 year strategic programme and is a living document and the accounting sector is very important, so they should contribute to it."

