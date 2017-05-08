8 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: NSSF Wins Global Investment Award

By Jonathan Adengo

Kampala — The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Uganda has won the Africa Pension Fund Infrastructure Investment Initiative of the Year Award, beating other top pension funds on the continent.

NSSF chief investments officer Gerald Paul Kasaato received the award on behalf of the Fund during the Africa Investor Infrastructure Development Summit held in Durban, South Africa last week.

The Fund was recognised along with other global pension funds as well as leading pension fund personalities, for efforts made so far and being made in investments in the infrastructure space.

The managing director, Mr Richard Byarugaba said the award is another milestone for the Fund for its prudent, yet aggressive investment strategy.

"We are glad that our investment efforts such as the upcoming UN Model Project, the off taker project in real estate, contractor financing and our investment on PTA Bank to finance infrastructure have been recognised. As a Fund, we are delighted but not surprised by this award," he said.

Additional investment

In November last year, the Fund made an additional investment of about Shs59.4b in Umeme Limited, effectively increasing its stake in the company from 15.5 per cent to 23 per cent. The Fund also invested in PTA Bank, which predominantly supports infrastructure funding.

"We have become a benchmark for the social security industry in the East Africa region and we are steadily climbing the ladder to the top on the African continent," Mr Byarugaba added.

This is the second time that the Fund is recognised at a continental and global level for its investments.

In 2015, the Fund won the African Pension Leadership Initiative of the Year Award for its diversification efforts in the equity space.

Mr Byarugaba said the Fund is committed to preserving and growing the value of its members' savings, by paying a real rate of return above the 10-year inflation average, driven by an aggressive investment strategy within Uganda and East Africa.

Last year, the Fund paid an interest rate of 12.3 per cent, which was higher than the 10-year average rate of inflation rate of 8.6 per cent.

