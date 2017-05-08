Uganda: Drive Responsibly to Stop Road Carnage

editorial

A review of news reports about road accidents across the country will place the Kampala-Masaka-Mbarara highway at the top. Accidents are common on Uganda's major highways but the frequency and magnitude of road carnage on the Kampala-Masaka-Mbarara highway calls for urgent attention. At the weekend, two grisly accidents claimed eight lives on the Kampala-Masaka-Mbarara highway.

The first accident, which occurred on the stretch between Kampala-Masaka at Mpugwe village, involved a car from Kampala heading to Masaka and a semi-trailer that was coming from Rwanda heading to Kampala. The accident claimed seven lives and left two other people injured.

The second accident, which killed one person and injured three, happened on the Masaka-Mbarara highway at Kyangoma village in Nkoni Town, Lwengo District. Police attributed both accidents to human error, giving credence to the argument that most accidents, particularly on Kampala-Masaka-Mbarara highway, are caused by reckless driving.

According to the southern regional police spokesperson, Mr Lameck Kigozi, the first accident could have been caused by the driver of the trailer who was driving on the right side of the highway. In the second incident, the driver tried to overtake another vehicle in a sharp corner.

These accidents come just a week after another accident on the Mbarara-Masaka highway killed Maudah Atuzarirwe, former head of Registry at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau. The accident, which occurred around 5am at Kingo in Lwengo District, was blamed on an oncoming vehicle that had full headlights. The trend of accidents and police reports on the causes mostly point to human error. Accidents do happen but they can be greatly reduced if motorists learn to drive responsibly. Granted, there are other factors such as narrow and bumpy roads that exacerbate road accidents but that accounts for a much smaller percentage of accidents on our roads. And there are police records to validate this.

In the first eight months of 2016 alone, more than 200 people died on the Kampala-Masaka road, making it one of the deadliest roads in East Africa. These staggering statistics prompted the launch of the famed Operation Fika Salama (reach safely) last August aimed at reducing accidents on highways. The operation, which involved sensitising motorists on road safety and establishing police check points on black spots on highways, did register positive results - but only for a while. Traffic officers stopped the rigorous checks and motorists have gone back to reckless driving leading to more accidents. The key message for road users, police, and the transport industry is: we cannot tackle road carnage unless all stakeholders, especially motorists and traffic police, recognise the need and urgency to make accident prevention and general road safety a priority.

The issue: Accidents

