People exchange shillings for dollars. Ugandans who work abroad usually earn and send back home money in dollars.

Kampala — Private capital remittances to Uganda are estimated to have reached $1.078b (Shs3.632 trillion) in 2016 up from $1.049b (about Shs3.631 trillion) in 2015, records from the World Bank have revealed.

This is despite slowdown in developing countries for the second consecutive year.

Remittances are transfers in form of goods or money that migrants send back home to their families.

Studies have shown that people at the low income, poverty, or unemployed level often migrate to different countries to work and send their earnings back home. Many people in the developing countries depend upon the remittances received from their families abroad.

Statistics by the World Bank on migrant inflows also shows that Uganda received an estimated $887 million in 2014 compared to $914 in million 2013.

The sources

The executive director of research at Bank of Uganda (BoU), Dr Adam Mugume, said during the last monetary policy briefing that there had been increased remittances into Uganda especially from North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Globally, the World Bank said recently in Washington DC, that remittance flows to Sub-Saharan Africa declined by an estimated 6.1 per cent to $33 billion in 2016.

This was mainly due to slow economic growth in remittance-sending countries, decline in commodity prices especially oil, which impacted remittance receiving countries.

There is also diversion of remittances to informal channels due to controlled exchange rate regimes in countries such as Nigeria.

However, the bank expressed optimism that remittances to the region are likely to increase by 3.3 per cent to $34 billion in 2017.

Remittances are as a result of international migration - the movement of people across international boundaries which has enormous implications for growth and poverty alleviation in both origin and destination countries.

According to newly available census data, the World Bank says more than 247 million people were living outside of their countries of birth in 2013 and more than 750 million people migrate within their countries.

In the coming decades, demographic forces, globalisation and climate change will increase migration pressures both within and across borders.

International migration boosts world incomes, by allowing workers to move to where they are more productive.

In 2013, remittances were significantly higher than foreign direct investment (FDI) to developing countries (excluding China) and were three times larger than official development assistance.

However, the World Bank, in its latest edition of the Migration and Development Brief, released during the World Bank's Spring Meetings, said that remittances to developing countries fell for a second consecutive year in 2016, a trend not seen in three decades.

The decline

The World Bank estimates that officially recorded remittances to developing countries amounted to $429 billion in 2016, a decline of 2.4 per cent from $440 billion in 2015.

"...a weakening of remittance flows can have a serious impact on the ability of families to get health care, education or proper nutrition," said Ms Rita Ramalho, the acting director of the World Bank's Global Indicators Group.

On migration, Ms Dilip Ratha, the lead author of the Brief and head of the Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development, said: "Migration will almost certainly increase in the future due to large income gaps, widespread youth unemployment, ageing populations in many developed countries, climate change, fragility and conflict."

How remittances change lives

Remittances generally reduce the level and severity of poverty and lead to: Higher human capital accumulation, greater health and education expenditures, better access to information and communication technologies.

They also lead to improved access to formal financial sector services; enhanced small business investment; more entrepreneurship; better preparedness for adverse shocks such as droughts, earthquakes, and cyclones; and reduced child labour.

Remittances play a huge role in developing countries' economy, individual households, and businesses. When the household receives remittances in addition to income from production, the household seeks to spread these remittances across consumption and leisure according to their respective marginal utilities.