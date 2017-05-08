Photo: Daily Monitor

That Kale Kayihura would make a comeback as IGP was something that seemed unlikely to many, including some in the security circles.

Not really because his contentious performance record, but because of fact that the appointing authority is known to harbour zero tolerance for lapses in security.

The anxiety hovering over many parts of the country because of insecurity and frequency of crime under the watch of the police force he presides over, with a size of 44,600 personnel and a budget nearing Shs400b, has for some time now had ordinary citizens disturbed.

That, and other errors that have marred his reign over the past 12 years made the reappointment seem less likely.

What is worse, President Museveni revealed on March 18 at the vigil of slain Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi that the Force had been infiltrated by criminals, underpinning a widely held notion.

But seemingly, by the time the President made the not-so-shocking revelation and even implored Gen Kayihura to "clean up the police" he had already decided on giving the latter a fifth term.

The President's letter to Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga renewing the contracts of the IGP, his deputy Okoth Ochola, Commissioner General of Prisons Johnson Byabashaija and his deputy James Mwanje is dated March 14.

Article 213 of the 1995 Constitution provides that the IGP and his deputy shall be appointed by the President with the approval of Parliament.

Rumours about Gen Kayihura's replacement started spreading last year after President Museveni's re-election and swearing in for a fifth term and the immediate aftermath of neutralising of dissent by Opposition forces led by former FDC flag bearer Kizza Besigye, which left the police's image at its worst.

There was widespread condemnation, including from Uganda's biggest bilateral partners, the United States and European Union.

Former US ambassador Scott DeLisi during his farewell interview with this newspaper charged at Kayihura's police for what he called "selective application of the law" under guise of the Public Order Management Act (POMA).

During this period, however, former Internal Affairs minister Gen Aronda Nyakayirima, who passed on in 2015, tried to keep police in check.

In fact, Mr DeLisi acknowledged that at least there was someone to call police to order.

Human rights activists have on numerous occasions stopped short of petitioning The Hague-based International Criminal Court to investigate the police boss. Throw in the alleged disgruntlement among some senior officers, the militarisation of the Force, the corruption, breakdown in both institutional and individual integrity, partisan politicking and everybody agrees on the inaction over crime.

For three years now police has not produced the annual crime report, but estimates show an ever-upward trend.

Recent police statistics showed that of the 4,500 murder cases committed during the last four years, less than 100 had been successfully investigated and culprits convicted.

Brig Leopold Kyanda, the former UPDF Chief of Staff, was among those always rumoured to be the next IGP.

Gen Kayihura's reappointment thus came off as a kick in the teeth for his critics; particularly Opposition activists who view him as an embodiment of the appointing authority, President Museveni who early this year marked 31 years in power and is known to surround himself with people who support the mission.

Hard work or blind loyalty?

The 61-year-old lawyer and academic was first appointed IGP in 2005, taking over from then Maj Gen Edward Katumba Wamala.

Gen Katumba Wamala, who would later become Chief of Defence Forces and currently State minister of Works, charmed the civilian population with affable character, resulting in industrialists in Kampala contributing cash to the then underfunded police to buy patrol cars.

President Museveni later publicly complained that it was not Wamala's role to beg money from the public. Gen Wamala reigned at the time President Museveni seemed unenthusiastic about a police force he considered corrupt, indolent and bureaucratic.

And that was when Gen Kayihura came in. Aged 49 at the time, he brought in a show of force to contain the activities of the Opposition.

Dr Besigye, who was then returning from exile in South Africa to vie for the presidency, had been projected to be indomitable in the elections the following year (2006). Dr Besigye's return was momentous, with frenzied crowds swarming the streets of Kampala to show him support.

Then, as if on cue, police began using teargas to subdue politically riotous Ugandans. Gen Kayihura's main preoccupation, his detractors often argue, has been to contain the Opposition as was dealing with armed robbery for Gen Wamala.

Note that before the return of multi-party politics in Uganda, the IGP's occupation was principally supervisory and rarely seemed to engage in quelling the Opposition. During the 1996 and 2001 general elections, it was largely the army that undertook the role of disintegrating the Opposition.

That changed considerably with Kayihura's ascension to the police throne. He has efficiently, notwithstanding the methods that left countless casualties, defused the Opposition before and after the general elections in subsequent elections in 2006, 2011 and recently in 2016.

His methods of work mostly earned him condemnation and calls for independent investigations into police's use of lethal force such as when the New York-based Human Rights Watch faulted the police for killing unarmed demonstrators during the 2009 'Kayunga riots' and 2011 walk-to-work demonstrations.

This consequently earned him a promotion to four-star general in 2013, the achievement he celebrated to the attention of everyone with a marching band through the city, and President Museveni later labelled him "a good cadre".

Asked by this newspaper during an interview in 2015 about the President calling him a good cadre, Gen Kayihura responded: "Well, you can ask him what he meant by that but my understanding was that, first of all NRM is the ruling party."

"The obligation of the government in place is to carry out the manifesto of that party so a cadre is a worker. If the President is happy with you like he is happy with [Pius] Bigirimana as PS or mama Jennifer Musisi, and says you are a good cadre, you are working for the government. If anybody in this government thinks they are not working for the NRM, then they don't know where they are."

Achievements

On March 2, Daily Monitor quoting a police source, reported that Gen Kayihura and his deputy had applied for renewal of their three-year contracts on January 16.

The source intimated that Gen Kayihura in his application for contract renewal had cited increased personnel, bridging the gap between citizens and police through community policing, improving relations between police and other security agencies, building accommodation, professionalising police and reduced crime rates as reasons why he deserved a fifth term as police chief.

True, his enthusiasts say he has precipitated reforms in the police, giving the force prominence.

Among other achievements include stepping up the war on terrorism, emphasis on trainings for officers, women emancipation in the Force and pushing for massive budget increase from Shs75 billion in 2003/4 to nearly Shs500b, which has facilitated police to increase its fleet and human resource from a paltry 14,000 to 44,600, and increase visibility upcountry.

Gen Kayihura has also been profound on the police image, through among other initiatives community policing and rebranding. This image, however, he seems to have kept building on one hand and destroying on another.

During his reign, police constructed posh headquarters in Naguru and mobilised to start a savings scheme, Exodus Sacco formed in 2007, now with a more than 27,000 members and a turnover of Shs7b.

But concerns are increasingly abound about the pitiable welfare of majority police officers with many turning to working with criminals to top-up earnings, nepotism in the Force, lopsided promotions based on loyalty than competence, and failure to handle crime despite restructuring the Force and forming special units to specialise in, among others, investigations and intelligence gathering.

On numerous occasions police has come under sharp criticism for using stick-wielding goons, from Kiboko Squad to Kifeesi, to assist in hounding Opposition politicians and supporters.

In a summary of things, a columnist with this paper argued in an opinion published on March 23 that: "The good news is that the police are better equipped today than they have ever been; they have more men, arms, equipment and resources than at any time in history. The bad news is that they, at worst, seem to have lost the people and, at best, their impartiality."

Gen Kayihura has also had several run-ins with the media, occasionally accusing them of bias, especially when they portrayed police as veering off the track.

Just last month through the Attorney General he ran to court to secure orders against select online news sites which were publishing content on the way Kaweesi's murder probe was being bungled up to protect some elements in police.

Kaweesi, one of the most senior officers and widely seen as an IGP in the making, was killed on March 17 in a seemingly calculated gang-style execution.

In the run up to last year's general election, Gen Kayihura in the heat of the criticism occasionally clashed with several media outlets, including this newspaper, accusing them of "unethical behaviour".

Opposition legislators told this newspaper early this week that they will give the police boss a "bloody nose" when he appears for vetting before Parliament's Appointments Committee at a yet to be communicated date.

Leader of Opposition and Kasese Woman MP Winnie Kiiza described his reappointment as "sad development for Uganda" while a section of activists lawyers have vowed to challenge his fifth term in court.

What is evident, however, is for all the errors that make him a tyrant in the eyes of some, at the same time he comes off as a hero in the eyes of others.

What leaders said of IGP reappointment

"He deserved the appointment and the appointing authority appreciates his work. You cannot blame one man for the insecurity in the country because it is a duty of us all. You can assess him based on those behind criminality being brought to book and he is doing that,"

Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, former Director General of Iso

"The reappointment is an insult to Ugandans who have watched as Kayihura runs a force that superintends over human rights violations, criminal gangs and rogues but Museveni seems to be telling us he is part of this and supports it. We shall oppose it,"

Winnie Kiiza, Leader of Opposition in Parliament