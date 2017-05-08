8 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Riderman, Buravan Rock 'European Street Festival'

By Eddie Nsabimana

Next on stage was Afrogroov soul Band, a group of singers consisting of talented Inanga star Deo Munyakazi, vocalists Mike Kayihura, Eric Soul, rapper Angel Umutoni and Prime.

Afrogroov put up a good performance, belting out some of their soul Hip Hop hits before Nyundo Symphony Band came on to do renditions of renowned legendary music such as that of South African reggae star Lucky Dube and a mix of hip hop songs and more, to the delight of the crowd.

When they were done, one of the fast rising Rwanda musicians Yvan Buravan came on stage and immediately got off with his love jams that proved popular with the audience.

He started off with his latest song This Is Love before he went on to sing Urwo Ngukunda which featured Uncle Austin, and then Malaika and Just a Dance among others. Buravan's performance put the audience in the mood of excitement.

But then things moved a notch higher when rapper Emery Gatsinzi, commonly known as Riderman got on stage and the atmosphere became electric.

The Primus Guma Guma Super Star Season 3 winner got on stage to a raucous welcome by his fans known as Ibisumizi but he failed to connect with the band, which forced him to rely on DJ's as he performed Abanyabirori and Cugusa.

He however managed to perform Horo live and a few more songs before he called it a day. Nevertheless he proved that he is still a force to reckon with on the local music scene.

DJ Infinity and Dutch DJ Pim ensured that the audience was entertained with impressive mixes on the decks. At 10pm, the show ended with a smile on everyone's face.

