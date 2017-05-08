Rwanda: APR Surrender League Title Chase

With Rayon Sports likely to win the league title this season, APR FC head coach Jimmy Mulisa appears to have given up on the title race to instead focus on finishing second.

Mulisa made the decision after APR's 2-0 win against Espoir on Saturday at Kigali Stadium. APR FC is in second place with 54 points, seven points behind leaders Rayon Sports, who were scheduled to play against Kirehe FC on Sunday.

The only way APR could retain the league title is by winning their remaining four matches to finish on 66 points and hope that Rayon Sports fail to get seven more points in their remaining six matches (including yesterday's match with Kirehe).

"I am happy with the way the team played today; we created many scoring chances just the way I wanted them to play. We dominated the game from start to finish and really couldn't ask for more from the players although we should have scored more goals," Mulisa said after the match.

The former APR and Amavubi forward added, "We want to finish league on high and we are looking forward to win the remaining matches to see if we can take second place because I don't expect Rayon Sports to slip up in their remaining (six) matches."

Attacking midfielder Muhadjir Hakizimana scored the opening goal in the 22nd minute before Issa Bigirimana netted the second in the 34th minute to get his sixth goal in the league.

Espoir remained in seventh place with 34 points. "We gave away three points but we need to put this match behind us and focus on winning the next match," said coach Jimmy Ndizeye.

"APR are a good side and they dominated the game today because we didn't defend well and gave away two easy goals. We need to defend better in the next matches because we want to finish in higher positions," noted the Burundian tactician.

Elsewhere on Saturday, AS Kigali dropped two points at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu to remain in fourth place with 48 points after being held to a 1-1 draw by 8th-placed Etincelles, who have 32 points.

Kambale Salita netted the opening goal in the 5th minute before Soter Kayumba hit back for Eric Nshimiyimana's team in the ninth minute.

Relegation-threatened Gicumbi FC lost to visiting Sunrise FC 1-0 at Stade de Gicumbi, thanks to Cyprien Sinamenye's goal in the 18th minute. Gicumbi remains in second place from bottom with 21 points, 2 points behind third from bottom Marines, who were due to face bottom side Pepiniere on Sunday.

Bugesera FC drew 1-1 against Musanze FC in Nyamata to remain in fifth place with 40 points while Musanze are sixth with 39 points.

On Friday, Police FC beat SC Kiyovu 2-1 at Mumena Stadium. Striker Christophe Biramahire netted twice for Innocent Seninga's team in the 5th and 17th minute, while Francis Mustafa scored the consolation goal in the 76th minute for Aloys Kanamugire's side.

Saturday

APR FC 2-0 Espoir

Gicumbi 0-1 Sunrise FC

Bugesera FC 1-1 Musanze

Etincelles 1-1 AS Kigali

Friday

SC Kiyovu 1-2 Police FC