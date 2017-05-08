8 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Police Recover Dozens of Stolen Items in Kigali

Tagged:

Related Topics

Joint efforts against theft in the City of Kigali helped Police to recover dozens of stolen items over the last eight months, the majority of them electronics, Police records show.

The recovered items include laptops and desktop computers, television sets, smart-phones, home theatres and speakers, and iPads, among others.

Also recovered are projectors, printers and eight motorcycles.

Majority of the victims of theft received their recovered items, said Theos Badege, the Police spokesperson.

Among them are two internet cafes at Gisementi in Remera where thieves stole at least 46 computers that were all recovered, suspects arrested and convicted.

"Although cases of theft were generally not alarming, the overall approach is to have no crime or limit them to the lowest level possible," Badege said.

"When cases of theft became rampant, Police approached it with differently or with an improved approach, by establishing a crackdown unit, mapping out prone areas, dismantling black markets that were buying stolen items, but also further building stronger partnership with the public that facilitated information sharing on suspected thieves and illegal stores," he added.

This set up, according to Police records, has lessened theft to an average of two cases per day compared to at least five cases previously.

The success in deterrence, recovery and arrests, Badege said, are largely due to timely reporting, which facilitates timely response, strengthened Police operations and community night patrols, and increased sensitisation, among others.

"In some cases, victims report after a day or two or even after a week while others don't even report. In other challenging situations, claimants have no proof of ownership, be it a receipt or even a mark to prove ownership. That's why we still have some of the recovered items."

He advised people to buy from recognised shops, keep receipts and always report immediately when they lose anything or are robbed.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Johnston Busingye, while presiding over the pass-out of graduands of the Police Basic Course, last week, said the Government is reviewing and repealing criminal laws to provide higher penalties to culprits and repeat offenders.

Rwanda

Council of Ministers Says No to Increase in 2017/18 Budget

The 2017/18 East African Community budget will be relatively smaller compared to the current closing financial year… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.