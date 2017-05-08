7 May 2017

Tanzania: Saturday Carnage - Lucky Vincent School Owner Speaks

Lucky Vincent Nursery and Primary School.
By Marc Nkwame

Arusha — The Owner and Director of Lucky Vincent Nursery and Primary School, Mr Innocent Simon Mushi has finally spoken about last Saturday's bus accident which claimed 35 class seven pupils and teachers from his institution.

"I spent the evening with the pupils as they were preparing for the Inter-School mock examinations that were to be held at Tumaini Junior Primary School in Karatu that Saturday," said Mr Mushi adding that even before the anticipated Saturday academic test, he held the tradition of coaching the children every evening at the institution.

"I cannot speak further because my heart is heavy, this is the worst thing to ever happen to my life, because those children were the candidates that we all expected to carry the name of the school as well as Arusha during the forthcoming National Examinations next September," he said.

Last year, Lucky Vincent School was number one in Arusha Region as far as the final national class seven examinations were concerned, beating more than beating other 330 primary schools in the region.

Countrywide, it was in the 80thposition out of 8109 schools.

Due to the popularity, there were no more vacancies at the institution as parents scramble for places.

