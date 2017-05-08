Photo: The Presidency

Buhari goes through the draft of the 2017 budget.

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London on Sunday night (tonight) for “medical follow-up,”his spokesperson has said.

Femi Adesina, on his twitter handle, said the length of the president’s stay away is to be determined by his “London doctors.”

“Govt to function normally under VP,” Mr. Adesina said.

The recent trip occurs less than two months after the president also spent over 50 days in London on medical vacation.

In a later statement, Mr. Adesina said the president has already written to the leadership of the National Assembly intimating them of the trip.

He said the president had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived Abuja earlier in the day.

The girls, kidnapped in April 2014, were released by the Boko Haram in a swap deal that also saw the release of some terror suspects.

“The President wishes to assure all Nigerians that there is no cause for worry. He is very grateful for the prayers and good wishes of the people, and hopes they would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation,” Mr. Adesina said.

“The length of the President’s stay in London will be determined by the doctors. Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President.

“President Buhari has transmitted letters about the trip to the Senate and the House of Representatives, in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution,” the statement said.