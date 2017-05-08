Tanzania: Fake Academic Certificates Saga - Are We Faced With Only Bad Options?

opinion

The long anticipated report on public servants with fake academic certificates was finally released. And despite the process being underway for months, and was public knowledge, like most things Magufuli it caused a huge debate when the names of the affected individuals were released, leaving some sections of the civil service badly affected as in some parts of the country there were reports of services coming to a virtual standstill.

Speaking in Dodoma after receiving the report, President Magufuli gave a "grace period" for those named to quit or face jail terms.

ACT Wazalendo, criticized his move of issuing "pardon" to those who were found to have forged their academic certificates. As the debate continues as to whether the sacked individuals are entitled to any financial benefits, the government allowed those who think they were treated unfairly to appeal.

Prof Issa Shivji, one of the most revered academics in the country, in making sense of the situation was quoted by The Citizen as saying that "those with fake certificates have been sacked. What about those with genuine certificates but fake education?

What about the system that delivers education that is below par?" These questions make us a country with very bad options because the vacancies left by those with fake academic certificates who have been sacked are expected to be filled by those with genuine academic certificates but bad fake education.

This is to say that the options on the table deliver the same outcome: incompetence in civil service because those who have been sacked and those who are about to replace them all lack the proper academic skills to capably fulfil their duties.

It is no secret that the public education system has delivered semi-literate or illiterate products for some years now with reasons being many, varied and complex but without a doubt among them being those with fake academic certificates imparting skills they do not have to new learners.

Budgeting challenges, poor learning environment, neglect, and the fast pacing life that has left most parents unaware of what their children are learning in schools.

This is a perfect recipe for academic disaster.

In a way, those with fake academic certificates who were part of the civil service fully understood that our society cares little about the details; we are superficial in many ways and that we place more value to anyone with academic certificates and not to those who might have the necessary or required skill sets but lack the formal means of being recognized.

However, that said, there had to be a start somewhere to right the wrongs.

Sacking those with fake academic certificates was the right call to make so as to allow the semi-literate and illiterate individuals into the civil service so that politicians who make decisions can see for themselves; with demonstrable proof just how much our education system is truly broken.

And in reforming such a system the country will need to undergo the same exercise to politicians to be scrutinized of the academic credentials they claim to have so as we have so that we are sure that those who make the decisions for us have the right academic skills to do so, and those who have to implement those decisions are the same as well.

There are different explanations and theories as to why we remain a poor country but having political leaders who lack the required skills to come up with practical policy solutions and the lack of competent civil servants to interpret and implement such policies mean that there is a disconnect that will continue to deliver us mediocrity.

There are other reasons too as to why sacking those with fake academic certificates was the right call. Nepotism, corruption and connections have locked out so many people with disadvantaged financial backgrounds of their rightful places in the civil service. Youths have long being disillusioned with what they see as a hopeless future where one's qualifications are irrelevant.

The cycle had to be broken somewhere. Or at least try to break it from somewhere.