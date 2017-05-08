Nigeria: What Buhari Told 82 Freed Chibok Girls

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the release of 82 abducted Chibok girls as a pleasant 2nd anniversary gift to Nigerians.

Mr. Buhari stated this Sunday when he hosted the girls in his official residence at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

The girls were among the over 270 kidnapped from their school in April 2014.

"On behalf of all Nigerians, I will like to share my joy with you, your parents, your relatives, friends and Government of Borno State on regaining your freedom," Mr. Buhari was quoted as saying by his spokesperson.

"The federal government will like to commend the security agencies, the Red Cross, local authorities, local and foreign NGOs and all those who contributed in one way or another to secure the release of our Chibok Girls.

"Let me reassure Nigerians, especially relatives and friends of the remaining girls that the Federal Government will spare no effort to see that they and all other Nigerians who have been abducted safely regain their freedom," he said.

Mr. Buhari also said he was pleased to have personally met the girls and assured them that the presidency will personally supervise the performance of those entrusted with their welfare.

He also said his office will monitor the commitments made by the federal government on the girls "health, education, security and general well-being."

"No human being should go through this kind of ordeal. The security agencies and state governments should continue to provide special protection to educational institutions vulnerable to this kind of outrage especially in remote areas.

"This administration is resolutely determined to safeguard the security of all Nigerians at all times," he said.

The president later travelled to London to attend to his health after meeting the girls.

Over 80 Chibok girls are still believed to be with the Boko Haram.