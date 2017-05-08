Uganda: Justice Katureebe Orders Judicial Officers to Clear Case Backlog in 18 Months

Kampala — The Chief Justice Bart Katureebe has directed all judicial officers to deliver pending judgments and clear backlog cases within 18 months from to date or face disciplinary action.

"In accordance with the powers conferred upon the Chief Justice under article 133(1) (b) of the Constitution, I hereby direct that: all judicial officers who have pending judgments as per the Judiciary Court Case Census Report of December 2015, should deliver those judgments by June 30, 2017," Justice Katureebe's directive to fellow judicial officers reads in part.

Justice Katureebe's directive contained in the April 28 circular, was sent to justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, High Court, registrars and magistrates at different ranks.

The court census report of last year established that there are 37,827 backlogged cases in the judicial system, a figure that is alarming.

A case qualifies to be in the bracket of backlog when it has spent more than two years in the system without being concluded.

Further in his order, Justice Katureebe directed that all judgments pending beyond 60 days as at June 30, 2017 should be delivered by August 30, 2017.

The Chief Justice further directed that the obligation to report progress on delivery of pending judgments and backlogged cases in categories aforementioned lies on both the individual judicial officer and their supervisors.

But to clear any doubt on who reports to who, the Chief Justice said that for the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, the respective registrars shall report to the Chief Justice with copies to the Deputy Chief Justice in case of the Court of Appeal, and to the Judge in charge of administration in case of the Supreme Court.

Then for the judges of the High Court, all registrars, Deputy Registrars and Assistant Registrars, Justice Katureebe said they shall report to the Chief Justice through the Principal Judge with copies to the Chief Registrar.

For the case of the Chief Magistrates, they shall report to the Chief Registrar with copies to the Registrars in charge of their respective Circuits.

Magistrates Grade Ones and Grade Twos shall report to the Chief Registrar through their Chief Magistrates with copies to the Circuit Registrars.

According to a press statement released by Mr Solomon Muyita, the Senior Communications Officers of the Judiciary, the reports on delivery of pending judgments shall be filed monthly by the 5th day of the following month for follow up and updates and that those who shall not abide, shall face disciplinary action

"Judicial officers who contravene this circular will be sanctioned under the Judicial Service Commission Regulations S.I. No. 87 of 2005," read in part the press statement from the Judiciary," the statement reads.

It adds: "In the rarest of circumstances and upon furnishing sufficient cause, a judicial officer who is unable to complete his or her judgments within the given timeframe may request the Chief Justice in writing to extend the time for delivery of the judgments."

In a related development, the Chief Justice has appointed Supreme Court Justices; Stella Arach Amoko and Eldad Mwangusya on three-year terms as Chairpersons of the Judicial Training Committee and Judiciary Internal Disciplinary Committee, respectively.

The two justices replace fellow Supreme Court justices: Faith Mwondha and Dr. Esther Kisaakye, respectively.

In the same bid, Justice Katureebe has appointed Court of Appeal's Justice Richard Buteera to chair the newly established Case Backlog Reduction Monitoring Committee, which will oversee Judiciary's Case Backlog Strategy.