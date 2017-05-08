Uganda: Mbabazi Found His Future in a Pencil

analysis

When Sam Mbabazi sketched a portrait of the late African hero and former president of South Africa, Nelson Madiba Mandela, in 2015, he had no idea what doors the picture would open.

Satisfied with the portrait he had drawn with a pencil merely to pass time, he posted it on Facebook. In a few hours, what seemed leisure to him went viral, with many of his friends asking if he could draw for them similar artwork.

Mbabazi remembers one woman who, after seeing his work, asked him to draw her husband's portrait at Shs 100,000.

"I could not believe my eyes as I read that message," says Mbabazi. "I quickly got back to her. She in-boxed me her husband's photo, and in two days the portrait was ready."

After receiving the money, he realized he could actually make a living off his art since people were willing to pay for his creativity. A few days later, he drew a portrait of the late Whitney Houston which he sold at Shs 600,000. He has since drawn and sold various portraits of several celebrities at "very good prices".

Locally, he has done artwork for various clients, including popular journalist Andrew Mwenda and sports enthusiast Aldrine Nsubuga. His most outstanding client, however, is the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

"I drew a portrait of him [Kabaka] which he liked so much. I walked away with a heavy brown envelope," says Mbabazi, adding that his most exciting moment was when he met the Kabaka at a trade show in Bulange, Mengo.

Mbabazi says he is always thrilled when a client appreciates his work, and refers others to him. He also gets most of his customers and markets his work mostly through social media. His work has also featured in the local soap Deception.

"I drew a portrait of Monica (Milkah Sobya) that Maurice Kirya gave her in the play," Mbabazi says.

Two years on, the former teacher of art is comfortably earning a living from his drawings. Besides human portraits, Mbabazi also draws pictures of landscapes, animals, cars and buildings, among others.

"I basically draw anything that can be drawn in pencil," he says.

The drawings he does on different paper sizes, ranging from A4 to A1, cost between Shs 100,000 and Shs 1,000,000. However, the price could go higher depending on the intricacy of the drawing.

"A drawing that re- quires capturing things like hair strands, the texture of furry clothes or velvet garments is definitely more expensive because it requires more time and technique," says Mbabazi, adding that even in cases where there are many people in the photo, the cost can be a little higher.

Inspired by his mother Joy Rwigyemera, Oprah Winfrey and American motivational speaker Leslie Brown, Mbabazi says it takes him an average of two days to complete a single drawing.

"I always listen mostly to Whitney Houston's music, some Luther Van- dross' and Hillsong while drawing," says the Houston fan, who completes an average of three drawings a week.

"People are embracing art more nowadays, and they are willing to pay for my beautiful artwork," says Mbabazi, adding that many of his clients have asked him to draw their wedding photos.

"People treasure art," Mbabazi says, smiling.

LIFE JOURNEY

Born and raised in Kabale, Mbabazi attended Kigata primary school and Kigezi high school, where he was the only one with a distinction in art at O-level. He completed his A-level at the same school before pursuing a diploma in Education, majoring in Art and Design at National Teachers' College, Kabale, an affiliate of Kyambogo University.

Thereafter, he taught art in various schools in Kabale for five years. For some time, he hosted the Midnight Flavor show at the Kabale-based Roots FM, having completed his training in radio presentation at Voice of Kigezi.

Six years later, Mbabazi left his hometown to join Makerere University for a bachelor's degree in Social Sciences, with which he graduated in 2012. It was not until 2015 that the unemployed Mbabazi realized his future lay in a pencil. At the moment, job-seeking is becoming a mystery to him.

"My art makes me enough money. I am only planning to expand my (art) business," he says.

FUTURE

He has plans of venturing into 3D art and printing. He believes this will employ many talented folks and expand his company, Supreme Artists.

Since 2015, Mbabazi has worked on over 150 pieces of art. This July, he plans to mark his two years of business with an exhibition.

"I am in touch with a few people who are very supportive of my work, and we are yet to agree on a venue," says the ambitious Mbabazi.

He appeals to youths to use their talents and earn a living rather than whining endlessly about unemployment and engaging

in dangerous acts such as theft to make ends meet.

"As long as you are willing to provide a service, with patience and hard work, you will always find clients," he says.

He urges the youths to equip themselves with skills that are not taught in schools. Maintaining that with the right skills, they can create jobs and make a difference in their lives.

"Millions of Ugandans are seated on their talents. The government should do something about the curriculum.

It should be made more practical so that people can tap into their talents," says Mbabazi, adding that parents should also be supportive to their children who may prefer technical work as opposed to white-collar jobs.

He draws this from the fact that his family was not so pleased with him choosing art for a living rather than finding a formal office job after acquiring his degree. However, all that changed when his family realized it was what he truly wanted, and was earning him a decent living.

"This work keeps me very busy. Sometimes, I stay up until 3am," he says.

His major challenge, however, is the clients who make orders but never collect their drawings.

"Others bring a complex photo and give unrealistic deadlines, yet I already have other projects. But all the same, I find ways of accommodating them," says Mbabazi, conceding that the challenges are part and parcel of the package.

OUTSIDE ART

Mbabazi is also passionate about fitness. He religiously works out in the gym for at least three times a week. In his free time, he likes swimming.

"I teach people how to swim," says the former Makerere University swimming champion. His love for fitness saw him become the public relations officer of Fitness Uganda, an initiative that profiles fitness instructors, gyms and other fitness facilities such as swimming pools and fitness studios.

The former radio presenter is also a talented actor who has featured in five Ugandan movies. Most notable among the movies is the Everyday People series that aired on Africa Magic for six months. He appeared 600 times. Amidst his busy schedule, Mbabazi always makes time to go to church.

"I am all I am because of God's grace, and I don't take that for granted," he says.

Mbabazi is currently seeing someone, and is looking forward to starting his own family.