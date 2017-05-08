Uganda: Losing a Job Was Kembabazi's Stepping Stone

For many, losing a job could mean the end of the world or another routine of trotting the streets endlessly in search of another.

But with the scarcity of jobs that is almost everywhere, the search may be rather frustrating. This was the reason Rachael Kembabazi chose to start her own business after losing her job with a visa facilitation office in Kampala, where she worked as operations officer till end of last year.

"I could have looked for another job, but I decided to take a different path. I thought it was time to become self-employed," says the Makerere University graduate of Business Administration.

She recently completed her postgraduate diploma in Human Resource Management at the Uganda Management Institute (UMI). Born to Edson Twesigye and Evas Kiconco, Kembabazi attended Rukungiri Universal primary school. Later, she joined Bweranyangi Girls' School and Immaculate Heart Girls' School for her secondary education.

SELF-EMPLOYMENT

Looking at losing a job as a blessing in disguise, Kembabazi decided to venture into her passion - makeup artistry.

"I love makeup because I love to look good. I know many women out there love to look good as well," she says.

With many people making a kill out of the relatively new beauty business in Uganda, Kembabazi, who experimented on her friends, started her own freelance company - LitFaces - using her savings early this year. She believes when one does something out of passion, they propel themselves to unimaginable heights to ensure it works.

"No one has to tell me what to do.I know what I have to do because I love what I do," she says.

While many are complaining about the tough economic times, Kembabazi has been smiling her way to the bank thanks to her self-motivated attitude. In the few months she has been in business, her clientele has grown.

"Makeup complements one's beauty which boosts their confidence," says Kembabazi, whose clientele majorly comprises brides, bridesmaids and other women who "just want to look good for a party or a date".

Kembabazi was one of the artists who made-up the models for the recent Abryanz style and fashion awards. For the basic look, she charges Shs 40,000 per face, and Shs 60,000 for a more sophisticated look.

'QUALITY MATTERS'

Knowing how sensitive makeup is and the dangers it poses to the user in case of counterfeit products, Kembabazi does not compromise on the quality of the products she uses.

"I use products such as Yardley, Black Opal and Mac, among others," she says. "I value my clients and I give them the very best."

Although makeup is for both men and women, she says it is women who mostly demand for her services.

Her major challenge, however, is the fact that she does not have a permanent location yet, although she has plans to address that in future. She also hopes to venture into skin care and selling makeup products to fully meet her clients' needs.

Like any other entrepreneur, Kembabazi harbours dreams of growing her brand and employing other people. She is also considering furthering her studies.

"As an entrepreneur, a master's degree in Management Science will enable me manage my business and human resources a lot better," she says.

She advises the youths to pursue their passions with emphasis on education, hard work and discipline.