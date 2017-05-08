7 May 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: ULS Calls for Integrity As Judiciary Fills Vacant Posts

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has issued guidelines for members of the legal fraternity seeking to join the judiciary.

The Judicial Service Commission has enlisted the counsel of the lawyers professional body as it fills 23 vacant positions; Deputy Chief Justice, two Supreme Court judges, four Court of Appeal judges and 16 High Court judges.

In a letter issued by ULS, candidates for such positions must exhibit intellectual capacity, legal judgement and diligence, procedural knowledge of the law. ULS also called for appointment of candidates who espouse a consistent history of honesty and moral character in their professional and personal life.

The Judicial Service Commission has also asked ULS to submit names of applicants who meet the above requirements. Among other recommendations floated are that the Chief Justice should head the Judicial Service Commission and also be granted powers to appoint judges instead of the President.

Uganda

Police Boss General Kayihura's 12 Years As Museveni's Point Man

That Kale Kayihura would make a comeback as IGP was something that seemed unlikely to many, including some in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.