Uganda: ULS Calls for Integrity As Judiciary Fills Vacant Posts

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has issued guidelines for members of the legal fraternity seeking to join the judiciary.

The Judicial Service Commission has enlisted the counsel of the lawyers professional body as it fills 23 vacant positions; Deputy Chief Justice, two Supreme Court judges, four Court of Appeal judges and 16 High Court judges.

In a letter issued by ULS, candidates for such positions must exhibit intellectual capacity, legal judgement and diligence, procedural knowledge of the law. ULS also called for appointment of candidates who espouse a consistent history of honesty and moral character in their professional and personal life.

The Judicial Service Commission has also asked ULS to submit names of applicants who meet the above requirements. Among other recommendations floated are that the Chief Justice should head the Judicial Service Commission and also be granted powers to appoint judges instead of the President.