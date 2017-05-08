7 May 2017

Uganda: Nadduli Asks Museveni to Stop Mengo's Land Programme

By Dan Wandera

Luweero — the Minister without Portfolio, Hajji Abdul Nadduli has asked President Museveni to call to order the Buganda Kingdom Katikkiro, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga for spearheading a campaign dubbed: Kyapa mu Ngalo that requires tenants settling on the kingdom land to legalise their tenancy by registering to get a 49-year lease land title.

The kingdom has since the pronouncement of the Kyapa Mungalo campaign last month come under criticism from various circles including royalists.

Mr Nadduli, who is believed to be one of the staunch Buganda Kingdom royalists said the campaign is against the lawful lease procedures and that Buganda Land Board is implementing it without consulting stakeholders.

He said the tenants have for a long time paid ground rate (Busuulu) which is constitutionally provided for, unlike the 49- year lease titles which the kingdom plans to give to tenants on Kabaka's land.

"It is only President Museveni who can call this young man to order. I do not believe that the people of Buganda have failed to pay ground rate (Busuulu) which is the known constitutional procedure for all tenants on Buganda Kingdom land,"Mr Nadduli said. "It seems leaders in Mengo led by the Katikkiro are trying to push government to do something which will make it unpopular. People in Buganda could easily mistake President Museveni to be part of the 49- year lease project fronted by Mengo. A few people in Mengo could easily work against the Kabaka by making him unpopular through the land lease project."

Last month, Mr Mayiga announced that the Kabaka had directed Buganda Land Board to issue 49-year lease titles to tenants on Kabaka's land.

He also advised those who have not yet registered their bibanja (plots of land) to do so in order to benefit from the programme.

The six -month programme according to Mr Mayiga will help tenants on the kingdom land legitimise their tenancy and reduce land disputes in Buganda.

Responding to Mr Nadduli's stand, Buganda Kingdom Information Minister, Mr Noah Kiyimba said the minister is entitled to his own opinion, because the kingdom has no plan to work against its own people.

