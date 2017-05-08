Uganda: KCCA Rout Kirinya-Jinja to Edge Closer to Title

Kampala — Derrick Nsibambi scored a brace as KCCA hammered Kirinya-Jinja to move ever closer to retaining their Azam Uganda Premier League title at Lugogo on Saturday evening.

The defending league champions won 5-1 with Sulaimon Akinyemi, Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Noel Nasasira getting the other goals to maintain a five point lead between them and SC Villa with three and two games left respectively.

Nigerian import Sulaimon Akinyemi set the tone with a 14th minute strike toe poking the ball past goalkeeper Tom Ikara after the ball fell back in his path following a right wing run into the box.

The defending lead champions then doubled their lead on33 minutes when Geoffrey Sserunkuma converted a penalty to the goalkeeper's left after Dennis Rukundo was brought down in the box by Moses Kamya.

The goal was the striker's 19th this season putting him seven goals clear of Onduparaka's Muhammad Shaban in the race for the top scorer's boot.

Midfielder Tom Masiko then hit the bar twice for KCCA as the two teams went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

They were then given a minor scare 11 minutes after recess when captain Dennis Okot was adjudged by referee Masood Ssali to have illegally nudged Bashir Mutanda in the penalty box.

The forward stepped to convert the resultant penalty as the visitors piled on the pressure.

The result was however put beyond doubt 20 minutes later when substitute Ivan Ntege played a wonderful through ball for Nsibambi to lift the ball over the advancing goalkeeper.

The fourth goal proved even better with Nsibambi exchanging passes with Sserunkuma before the former's diving header found the back of the net on 87 minutes.

There was still time for another goal with youngster Noel Nasasira sliding in the fifth after being unselfishly set up by Nsibambi in added time much to the delight coach Mike Mutebi.

With SC Villa winning their fixture against Soana, KCCA need two points from their remaining three games to be crowned champions.

Defeat for Kirinya- Jinja meanwhile saw them drop into the bottom three relegation places, level on 28 points with Lweza but with a worse goal difference.