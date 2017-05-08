Photo: Isaac Wale/The Nation

SportPesa jackpot winner Samuel Abisai joins residents of Kakamega in an Isukuti dance at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega on May 6, 2017 during his homecoming ceremony.

Residents of Kakamega town on Saturday gave a rousing welcome to the Sh221 million SportPesa jackpot winner, Samuel Abisai, during his homecoming ceremony.

Mr Abisai, who became the first- ever SportPesa mega jackpot winner, had good news for youth in the county and residents of his Sichirai village in Emuhaya constituency.

He promised to use part of his fortune to set up a soccer academy and nurture youth talent in the region.

The grand homecoming party at Bukhungu stadium was organised by SportPesa.

The latest millionaire in town arrived at the stadium at 1.30 pm in a convoy of cars accompanied by his father Abisai Mabunda and mother Margaret.

Traditional Isukuti dancers entertained residents at the event.

EASE TENSION

"My dream is to set up a soccer academy to nurture the talent of youth who end up languishing in the villages after dropping out of school," said Mr Abisai.

"When I got a call from SportPesa, I knew my dream to win big had come true. I had been restless the whole day after placing the bets and, at one time, switched off the phone to ease the tension I was going through," he said.

The 28-year-old grappled with poverty early in his life and was forced to the streets before Compassion International came to his rescue and took him to school right through University of Nairobi.

He completed his studies in China before he was employed by a Chinese firm in Kenya on his return and was introduced to gaming by his younger brother last year.

The soft-spoken Abisai played last week's jackpot twice before he made history with his winning ticket.

Like all other big winners on their platform, SportPesa will stand by Abisai, with the company putting together a team of skilled financial and legal advisers at his disposal.

PLAN WELL

"Abisai will be given financial advice to ensure he invests the money wisely," SportPesa marketing officer Joyce Kibe said.

His relatives asked him to plan carefully and ensure he spent the money in a prudent manner.

"I was in hospital when I got the news that my son had won the SportPesa jackpot. At the time, I was on a wheelchair but managed to leap in joy when I saw my son on television," said his mother, adding that she was confident her son will use the money well and support the needy.

On Friday, Mr Mabunda said he could not find words to express his joy, saying his son had made him a very proud father.

"I was so overjoyed after my son called to inform me he had won so much money. He has been very generous to me whenever he came visiting home," said Mzee Mabunda.