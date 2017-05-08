South Africa: We Will Investigate to Make Road Safer - Mpumalanga Premier At Verena Funeral

Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza told mourners at a mass funeral service in Mpumalanga on Saturday that there were plans in place to make the road, where 20 people died in a horrific taxi crash last month, safer.

Mabuza was addressing a packed marquee where mourners had come to bury 16 of the 18 pupils who died in a horrific taxi crash last month. A general worker was also buried. Twenty people died in the incident, including the taxi driver. The incident happened on the R25 between Verena and Bronkhorstspruit when the taxi crashed into a truck.

Mabuza said the government would look into making sure that children do not travel long distances to school because they want to be taught in a particular language.

He said he had heard the complaints around the stretch of road and promised to investigate and subsequently make the road safer.

Mabuza told the families of the deceased children that while he had never lost a child, he felt their pain.

"I know what it is like to lose a loved one, but I have not experienced losing a child. The pain you are feeling, I am feeling it too and if I feel it. Yours must be greater," he said.

"We lost little children...We hope that time will heal. I don't even have the words that can describe the pain we are in as the Mpumalanga and the Gauteng province. It is more than we can handle, but I am happy that the province of Mpumalanga is handling the pain together."

He said the government hoped that the children would rest in peace.

"If you have never been in this situation where you lose a loved one, your own child, you will not be able to explain the pain that these families are going through."

Mabuza said he wished there was something that the government could do to make the family feel better.

"We think that time will heal this wound... Your pain is our pain."

He said there were future teachers, doctors and nurses among the deceased.

"We had great expectations. The nation has lost a great deal."

