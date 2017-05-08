Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday insisted that his administration was well aware of the crucial role the private sector plays in the economy, contrary to what some people claimed his policies were undermining it.

He made the statement during a meeting of the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBS) at the State House.

However, Dr Magufuli reiterated his call that even players in the private sector must be patriotic and ensure that national interests came first as they discharged their duties, warning that his administration would not hesitate to take stern legal measures against anyone violating the laws of the land.

"I'm not against the private sector but I am against those who use dirty tricks to win tenders. I'm also against those who evade paying their due taxes," said the Head of State. President Magufuli, who is TNBS chairman, said it was true that some firms had closed shop, saying it was probably because his administration had sealed all loopholes in its efforts to collect revenue and ensure tax law compliance.

"Under my administration I will make sure that everyone pays their due taxes; it is not fair that we have a population of about 52 million people, but only 100,000 do pay tax," he said.

Dr Magufuli added, "I know there are shortcomings on our side (the government) as well and we are trying to address them; you should also do the same because under my administration there will be no short cuts."

He gave an example of some trader, who acquired 132,000 hectares of land and used it as a collateral to acquire a loan from one of The Netherland-based banks, but he never developed the land.

The President added that some traders have been hoarding commodities such as sugar in order to create an artificial deficit so as to hike prices.

"If you have a good intention to your country, how can you hoard sugar? Some of you have been making wananchi suffer in order to satisfy your greed," remarked President Magufuli.

In another development, the Head of State issued a directive to all operators at Dar es Salaam port to offer 24-hour services on the daily basis starting from tomorrow.

He said the arrangement would help to reduce the numbers of days it takes for one to clear his cargo.

According to him, it takes up to ten days for one to clear his cargo at the country's number one port, while in other countries it takes as less as three days.

Earlier, Tanzania Private Sector Foundation chairman Reginald Mengi said the private sector felt the government mistrusted it.