7 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Driver Dies After Crashing Into Concrete Wall

A driver died and three others were injured after their vehicle crashed into a concrete wall on the N3 near Old Dutch Road in Central Durban on Sunday.

The driver, believed to be in his 30s, had sustained major injuries and had died before paramedics arrived, said Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

Three passengers were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital, he said.

"At this stage the exact cause of the collision is unknown, however police were on scene and will be investigating further," said Jamieson.

Source: News24

South Africa

