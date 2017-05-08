A 32-year-old actor and radio personality was caught by Tshwane police allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, police said on Sunday.

He was spotted driving a Jaguar without exercising due caution during the early hours of Friday morning at the corner of Nelson Mandela and Rissik Street, Sunnyside.

He was released on a R1 000 bail and is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Captain Daniel Mavimbela told News24 that the actor's name would only be revealed after his court appearance.

Meanwhile a further 59 suspects were caught in the Sunnyside, Silverton and Garsfontein areas.

They are expected to face charges for offences ranging from assault, dagga possession, shoplifting, possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, to robbery, said Mavimbela.

