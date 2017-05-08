Tanzania: New Modern Pools On the Horizon

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's swimming community has a reason to smile following the news that a state-of-the-art pool in on the horizon.

Hamilton Aquatics, a renowned Dubai based swimming club, will open its branch in Dar es Salaam in the near future.

Club representatives and the National Sports Council (NSC) reached an agreement in the mid-week, a move that would see Tanzania own the biggest swimming facility in the region.

Speaking after striking the construction deal with the club, NSC chairman Dioniz Malinzi disclosed that the facility will have one Olympic size swimming pool and the other for training.

Malinzi said the facility will have a capacity of accommodating 600 spectators, the size, which makes it the biggest in the eastern and central Africa.

"We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Hamilton. It's our belief that when the facility is ready, a lot of youngsters will develop swimming interest," said Malinzi.