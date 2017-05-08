7 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman Drowns After Falling From Bridge Into Vaal River

A woman has died after she fell from the R57 bridge into the Vaal river and drowned, paramedics said on Sunday.

The woman was declared dead on the scene by ER24 paramedics "who couldn't do anything to save the woman at the time of their arrival", said ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

It is believed that two employees from a hotel close to the bridge saw the woman fall from the bridge at around 15:00 on Sunday, said Siddall.

The woman had not sustained any visible injuries, she said.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.

Source: News24

South Africa

