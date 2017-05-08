President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies-the equivalent of Nigeria's House of Representatives-Mrs. Laura Boldrini, yesterday in Lagos described the release of 82 Chibok Schoolgirls as great success, urging the federal government to ensure a better future for the girls.

The Italian top parliamentarian, who also commended the federal government for its effort to tackle terrorism, pointed out that terrorism is a threat to the world.

According to her, "I am happy for the release of the girls by Boko Haram terrorists; this is a great success and I hope these girls will be taken care of as they have passed through a terrible experience and need to recover. For this to happen, they need adequate care. I am sure they will be taken into a special rehabilitation programme and give them a decent life in the future.

"Terrorism is a threat to the world; it is affecting Europe as well as other parts of the world, more in other part of the world than in Europe I would say. Although in Europe, some believe we are the only one been attacked by the so-called Islamic State or IS and other jihadist.

"This is why we all have to join forces and support those countries that are in the first line of the battle against terrorism. My visit here is a part of an effort to increase the relationship between Nigeria and Italy on different levels-institutional first. But institutions can open the part to have a kind of relations like cultural, business and so on."