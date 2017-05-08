Tanzania: Why Day Care Is Replacing Maids At Home

analysis

It Is 745 in the morning in Segerea a suburb in Dar es Salaam, parents are dropping off children at Goldian Day Care Centre, some are as little as two years old.

Inside the perimeter fencing toddlers can be heard singing as their teachers guide them to their classrooms for their first activity of the day and it is here that they will spend the next seven hours of the day.

Little known to these sweet faces, their long journey into education and a very competitive world has began with the little plays and songs.

They are not worried of how their toddlers are going to spend the rest of day for they believe there is good care for their children.

"I have been bringing him here and I am not worried of the quality of care that he receives, because even when I am late at my assignments I am sure he is in safe hands," says a parent who did not identify himself.

To the teachers who are entrusted the day long duty of taking care of these children who would rather be with their parents, they have to make sure they are safe and healthy.

"We are not just providing childcare that keeps children safe, we are providing an inspiring and educational environment that is rich with age-appropriate learning experiences," says Obeid Mwangwa the centre's director

He adds: Very young children are incredibly malleable. They are elastic: ready to learn, ready to observe, ready to absorb. Given the right environment and the right framework, the possibilities for what they can learn, imagine, and create is truly limitless!

He believes that every child is unique and that is why they have installed facilities that make sure that a child's day is complete.

"Managing young children can be challenging, we try to do that by recruiting teachers and care givers who are well qualified. In our case we prefer those with Montessori training in early childhood," he says.

At this center their typical day is made up of a mix of activities during the day to teach different skills, such as singing, dancing, and storytelling.

But why would a parent take his or her child to a daycare centre instead of staying at home where everything is well taken care of?

Julie Samuel is a mother who has chosen to take her little son to a day care centre in Sinza because she doesn't trust the maid.

After staying with the boy for sometimes I realised that he would fall sick all the time, at the centre they follow a strict timetable and guidelines. That is why I think he is safer there than at home," she says.

"They're not just playing all day," she says, "they're learning new things." Julie says she feels especially good about her decision to put him in a center when she sees the projects he does.

"Many of the instructional projects are a good mix of left- and right-brain activities, usually made of simple objects like blocks or beans or vinyl letters for creativity, but presented in an organized, structured, and methodical way," she says

The story of a certain abusive maid that went viral on social media is another that many parents cite in the decision to take their toddlers to such centers. "WhenI watched that video I made up my mind that my son would be better off at a centre than at home," says Julie.